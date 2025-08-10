Today's poem is Irish Daisies by Nicole Manganelli. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Irish Daisies

People talk about heartbreak

like it is a monolith. The tsunami,

the bolt of lightning, the one

moment where it all turned to dust.

There is a quiet truth to heartbreak

(I am learning)

that treads softly and is easily missed.

Heartbreak is a weed—

common as the dandelion,

and just as unremarkable.

It crops up, sturdy and small,

and populates places

that seemed arid, uninhabitable.

Its seeds spread and settle.

It's in the way she blossoms

and she's dying: her generosity

expands to fill the empty space

of years and mistakes and things unsaid.

It's in her smiling tears as she tells me

how sad she is to leave us, but

how lucky she is, because so many people

have to do what she is doing alone.

Bitter greens surround

those cheerful nods of color

in the field.