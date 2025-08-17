Today's poem is Shatter Zone, Mount Desert Island by Todd McKinley. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Shatter Zone, Mount Desert Island

shatter zone: an area where the intrusion of magma sent splinters of older, country rock into younger granite. This country rock is broken into fragments, or "breccia."

We could bring a picnic basket

and walk down the shore:

do nothing but drink or

sit wordless while

throwing stones into the surf

where the ocean retreats

and reveals rock smoothed by tides.

Each one we toss ricochets

off these cobbles exposed.

We find a place in the sun,

on newer bedrock,

more ancient than we will ever become;

Side by side we let silence

fill empty spaces

as sea presses between each stone,

resisting

a world rushing to return us,

into a tide washing away our desires

once solid, secure

now folded one into another

to form something new...

We watch the lines

where sky and sea blend

at the horizon,

where waves crash on stone

foaming rivulets of susurrations,

where the spruce and fir cling

to granite ledges:

these borders we wonder

how to cross

while returning whole...

And so we cradle such dreams

beyond the boundaries of time

and whisper such secrets

to ourselves

so the wind and the waves

cannot drop these remnants

of us into

the shatter zone.