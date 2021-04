Dame Wilburn is a storyteller, Moth Mainstage host, and host of the her own podcast, Dame's Eclectic Brain. She has completed two residencies for storytellers: one at Serenbe outside of Atlanta, Georgia, and one with AIR Trez in Almont, Michigan. Dame is also a poet, painter, and prolific knitter. She lives in Detroit, Michigan with her partner, four chickens, a peg leg cat, and too many dogs.