Punching a (Former) Nazi

Phuc Tran is a classicist and tattooer. He has taught Latin, Greek, German, and Sanskrit at schools in New York and Maine, and he was an instructor at Brooklyn College’s Summer Latin Institute. In 2010, he served on the committee to revise the National Latin Praxis exam. Phuc currently teaches in Portland, Maine. His TEDx talk on grammar and identity was featured on NPR’s TED Radio Hour. As a tattooer, Phuc owns Tsunami Tattoo in Portland. He has been featured in national tattoo publications, and he has been quoted in The Christian Science Monitor and Time Magazine. His memoir, forthcoming on Flatiron Books, is about growing up in a rural town as a nerdy, Asian punk rocker who would eventually become a Latin-teaching tattooer.