Speaking in Maine takes us next to North Haven Island, for a panel discussion on “Aging on Islands: How Aging Has Changed … and Should Change”

Southern Harbor Eldercare Services and North Haven Sustainable Housing hosted an “Aging on Islands” symposium on Saturday, July 16th on North Haven at Waterman’s Community Center. The half-day conference brought together state and national experts on aging issues, community members and residents of Maine’s fifteen year-round islands, and elder care practitioners. It focused on the experiences of seniors on Maine’s offshore islands and how we can reimagine care for seniors in all of our communities in the future.

The conference featured a keynote address by Dr. Bill Thomas, the founder of the global non-profit The Eden Alternative and creator of The Green House Project, both radical new approaches to reforming long term care in the United States. Dr. Thomas was named by the Wall Street Journal as one of the “top ten Americans shaping aging” and recently featured in Atul Gawande’s best-selling book, Being Mortal.

Panel:

Dr. Bill Thomas, Eden Alternative

Dr. Cheryl Phillips, Geriatrician & Leading Age VP of Policy

Jessica Maurer, Exec Director, Maine’s Area Agencies on Aging

Dr. Chip Teel, Full Circle America

Moderated by Robert Jenkens, National Cooperative Bank