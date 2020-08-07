November 3 – What’s at Stake? Extremism in the 21st Century

Credit Champlain Institute - College of the Atlantic / Nick Dowling

Friday, August 14 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine returns to The College of the Atlantic’s Champlain Institute which is holding its sessions in a virtual environment. This year the Champlain Institute is exploring the future of US diplomacy, climate change policy, income inequality, national security, the Second Amendment, the Supreme Court, coronavirus, and other issues that will be critical national topics leading up to the presidential elections in November.

September 11, 2001 ushered in the threat of violent extremism in this century. Since then, we have not only seen a two-decade long war on jihadist terrorism, but the rise of extremist politics in Western democracies. White nationalism on the right, socialism on the left, and hostility to the “establishment” are increasingly part of our politics. Join us for a talk on the challenge of extremism with Jasmine El-Gamal, Atlantic Council Senior Fellow and former Middle East Advisor at the Department of Defense, and Nick Dowling, founder and CEO of IDS International.

Jasmine M. El-Gamal:

Jasmine M. El-Gamal is a nonresident senior fellow with the Middle East program at the Atlantic Council, where she focuses primarily on US foreign policy in the Middle East, as well as the Syria conflict and its implications for the region, Europe, and the United States.

El-Gamal served as a Middle East advisor to the United States Department of Defense from 2008-2015, where she handled the Iraq, Lebanon and Syria portfolios. During her tenure, she covered issues related to the Arab Spring, ISIS, and Guantanamo Bay, among others. She also served as the Acting Chief of Staff for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Policy and as Special Assistant for National Security to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

Nick Dowling:

Over the past two decades, Nick Dowling’s career has focused on stability operations and interagency coordination in both the public and private sectors. In his government service, Dowling worked to end the Balkan wars. He was Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council (NSC), where he coordinated Bosnia and Kosovo policy. Dowling has also worked as a defense fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, as a senior fellow at the National Defense University, and as a policy advisor for two presidential campaigns and a US Senate campaign.

Over the past fifteen years, Dowling has been the CEO of IDS International, a firm that helps the US government handle conflict and complexity in the 21st century. IDS trains and supports US military and diplomatic efforts around the world on issues ranging from cyber warfare to security assistance.

Introduced by: Lynn Boulger

Source: College of the Atlantic – Champlain Institute