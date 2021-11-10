Twenty Years after 9/11 - Lessons and Legacies of the Attack - Mitchell Zuckoff

His most recent book is the New York Times bestselling Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11. Zuckoff’s previous book, 13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi, was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller and the basis of the movie 13 Hours from Paramount Pictures. His books Frozen in Time and Lost in Shangri-La also were New York Times bestsellers. Lost In Shangri-La received the Winship/PEN New England Award for Nonfiction. He has written for The New Yorker, The New York Times, and numerous other publications.

As a member of The Boston Globe Spotlight Team, Zuckoff was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. As a national special projects reporter, he wrote the lead news story for the Globe on 9/11 and led a team of journalists who wrote about the attacks, the victims, and the perpetrators. His honors include the American Society of Newspaper Editors' Distinguished Writing Award, the Livingston Award for International Reporting, and the Heywood Broun Award. He shared the Associated Press Managing Editors’ Award for Public Service.

This talk was delivered on October 11, 2021 at the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations in Rockland, Maine.