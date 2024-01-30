Speaking In Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Ambassador Ronald Lehman

Today’s edition of Speaking In Maine brings us to the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by Ambassador Ronald Lehman. Lehman is the Counselor to the Director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). For many years, he was the Director of the Center for Global Security Research at LLNL.

Ambassador Lehman has been the Director of the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, the Assistant Secretary for International Security Policy in the Department of Defense, Ambassador and Chief Negotiator on Strategic Offensive Arms (START I), and Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs.

His talk, “Technology and the End of the Cold War -- and the End of the End of the Cold War,” was recorded on January 8, 2024.