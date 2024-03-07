Speaking In Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Heather Cox Richardson

Historian, writer, and educator Heather Cox Richardson discusses contemporary threats to American democracy and how we might overcome them.

Heather Cox Richardson is a Professor of History at Boston College. She has written about the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Gilded Age, and the American West, and her writing has appeared in the Washington Post, the New York Times, The Guardian, and other outlets. Her Substack, Letters from an American, has over 1.4 million subscribers. In her most recent book, Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America, Richardson explores the rising tide of authoritarianism in America and argues that to reclaim our country, we must look to the dedication to democracy displayed by marginalized Americans throughout our nation’s history.