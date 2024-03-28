Speaking in Maine: 2024 Camden Conference: Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Ashutosh Varshney

Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Ashutosh Varshney discuss India's post-colonial history, and it's politics and governance.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta is a Laurence S. Rockefeller Professor for Distinguished Teaching at Princeton University. He was previously Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University, and President, Center for Policy Research, Delhi. He has published widely in political theory, history of ideas, Indian constitutional law, and politics in India. His policy experience includes being Convenor of the Prime Minister of India’s Knowledge Commission (2005-2007).

Ashutosh Varshney is an Indian-born political scientist and academic and currently the Sol Goldman Professor of International Studies and the Social Sciences and Professor of Political Science at Brown University, where he also directs the Saxena Center for Contemporary South Asia at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs. Varshney previously taught at Harvard University and the University of Michigan.