State of the Art

Sunday, April 28: State of the Artoo - Bangor droid builder Paul Bussiere

By Joe Boucher
Published April 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Paul Bussiere and R2-D2

Paul Bussiere is a Bangor native and Star Wars superfan who designed and built a fully functioning Artoo Detoo droid which looks, moves and sounds as though it rolled right off of the big screen.

Since 2009, Paul has been building and modifying the most famous droid in the galaxy and sharing his creation with people from all over Maine with regular visits to Children's Hospitals, Schools, Comic-Con's and sporting events.

Learn more about Paul's work and process on Facebook and YouTube!

State of the Art
Joe Boucher
Joe grew up in the quaint seaside village of Biddeford, Maine on the New England coast. His earliest career goals were to become a Beatle, Carl Yastrzemski, Norm Abram, Rick Steeves, Michael Palin, Gerry Cheevers, or Luke Skywalker. Somehow it all fits.
