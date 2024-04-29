Sunday, April 28: State of the Artoo - Bangor droid builder Paul Bussiere

Paul Bussiere is a Bangor native and Star Wars superfan who designed and built a fully functioning Artoo Detoo droid which looks, moves and sounds as though it rolled right off of the big screen.

Since 2009, Paul has been building and modifying the most famous droid in the galaxy and sharing his creation with people from all over Maine with regular visits to Children's Hospitals, Schools, Comic-Con's and sporting events.

