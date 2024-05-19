Sunday, May 19: Lynne Drexler: Color Notes

In this week’s episode of State of the Art, Host Heather McDougall is joined by Jane Bianco, curator of the new exhibition, Lynne Drexler: Color Notes, running at the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland. Drexler was a second-generation abstract expressionist artist and longtime resident of Monhegan Island. Jane and Heather discuss Drexler’s decision to move to Monhegan and the legacy she left there, her love of classical music, and her vibrant work as a colorist during the 1960s that can be seen at the exhibition now running at the Farnsworth.

The film discussed in the interview, Lynne Drexler: A Life in Color, is a 2008 Roger Armory film, produced in collaboration with the Monhegan Museum of Art & History and with contributions from the people of Monhegan Island.

To further explore Lynne Drexler’s love for music, the Farnsworth Museum has compiled a playlist to accompany the exhibition, including recordings of her favorite composers.

Lynne Drexler: Color Notes runs through January 12, 2025.

More details about the exhibition at farnsworthmuseum.org.