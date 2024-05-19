© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Sunday, May 19: Lynne Drexler: Color Notes

By Heather McDougall
Published May 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lynn Drexler (1928-1999), Flowered Convention, 1965, Oil on linen, 68 ½ x 88 inches, Gift from the estate of the artist, 2002.15.2
Lynn Drexler (1928-1999), Flowered Convention, 1965, Oil on linen, 68 ½ x 88 inches, Gift from the estate of the artist, 2002.15.2 © 2024 Lynne Drexler by permission of The Lynne Drexler Archive

In this week’s episode of State of the Art, Host Heather McDougall is joined by Jane Bianco, curator of the new exhibition, Lynne Drexler: Color Notes, running at the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland. Drexler was a second-generation abstract expressionist artist and longtime resident of Monhegan Island. Jane and Heather discuss Drexler’s decision to move to Monhegan and the legacy she left there, her love of classical music, and her vibrant work as a colorist during the 1960s that can be seen at the exhibition now running at the Farnsworth.

The film discussed in the interview, Lynne Drexler: A Life in Color, is a 2008 Roger Armory film, produced in collaboration with the Monhegan Museum of Art & History and with contributions from the people of Monhegan Island.

To further explore Lynne Drexler’s love for music, the Farnsworth Museum has compiled a playlist to accompany the exhibition, including recordings of her favorite composers.

Lynne Drexler: Color Notes runs through January 12, 2025.

More details about the exhibition at farnsworthmuseum.org.

Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
