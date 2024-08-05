Sunday, August 4: Bradford Kenney

Julia Russell/Julia Russell Ogunquit Playhouse May 2021

Host Joe Boucher sits down with Bradford Kenney - Executive Artistic Director of the Ogunquit Playhouse to discuss the history of the historic theater, the many luminaries who have tread the boards and the playhouse's ongoing mission to present new works bound for Broadway.

Their current production of Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music" stars Broadway and Hollywood legend Kathleen Turner.

Performances of "A Little Night Music" run through August 17th

More details about the Ogunquit Playhouse at ogunquitplayhouse.org