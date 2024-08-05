© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, August 4: Bradford Kenney

By Joe Boucher
Published August 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ogunquit Playhouse
Bradford Kenney
Julia Russell/Julia Russell
Ogunquit Playhouse May 2021

Host Joe Boucher sits down with Bradford Kenney - Executive Artistic Director of the Ogunquit Playhouse to discuss the history of the historic theater, the many luminaries who have tread the boards and the playhouse's ongoing mission to present new works bound for Broadway.

Their current production of Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music" stars Broadway and Hollywood legend Kathleen Turner.

Performances of "A Little Night Music" run through August 17th
More details about the Ogunquit Playhouse at ogunquitplayhouse.org

State of the Art
Joe Boucher
Joe grew up in the quaint seaside village of Biddeford, Maine on the New England coast. His earliest career goals were to become a Beatle, Carl Yastrzemski, Norm Abram, Rick Steeves, Michael Palin, Gerry Cheevers, or Luke Skywalker. Somehow it all fits.
See stories by Joe Boucher