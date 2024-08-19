Sunday, August 18: Yuhi Amuli and Myriam Birara

Citizen Kwame

The Bride

This week’s guests are filmmakers, Yuhi Amuli and Myriam Birara, whose films, Citizen Kwame and The Bride, have been featured in the Maine International Film Festival’s New Rwandan Cinema Series. The series is the latest milestone for the festival and a reflection of its growing international reputation and efforts to foster new relationships and programmatic collaboration.

Recorded on site in Waterville at the Paul J. Schupf Art Center, this conversation with Yuhi and Myriam touches on many topics their films explore - hope, resilience, tradition, change and opportunity, against a backdrop of bureaucracy, the aftermath of genocide, a legacy of forced marriage and the long shadow of White European gatekeeping.

More details about Citizen Kwame, The Bride, the entire New Rwandan Cinema Series and the archives of the Maine International Film Festival at miff.org.