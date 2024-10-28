Sunday, October 27: Objects and Power

Maya Tihtiyas Attean

Objects and Power is an exhibition currently running at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the Maine College of Art and Design. The exhibition examines the systems surrounding collections – how history is told and shaped through acquisition and preparation of art, artifacts and texts. Risk of erasure, questions of ownership and the giving and withholding of value are all explored.

The Institute’s Director of Exhibitions, Iris Williamson, and one of the exhibition’s artists, Maya Tihtiyas Attean, are this week’s guests.

Participating artists include:



Morehshin Allahyari

Maya Tihtiyas Attean (member of the Penobscot Nation)

Samuel Levi Jones

SaraNoa Mark

Nyeema Morgan

Gala Porras-Kim

Michael Rakowitz

Sara Siestreem (Hanis Coos)

Stephanie Syjuco

William Villalongo

More about the exhibition, which runs through December 13, at meca.edu/ica.