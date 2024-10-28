© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, October 27: Objects and Power

By Heather McDougall
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Maya Tihtiyas Attean, left; Iris Williamson, right
Maya Tihtiyas Attean (l); Iris Williamson (r)
Art piece by Maya Attean: A hand drags through clear water, allowing the viewer to see a distorted view of the branches and rocks beneath the surface.
Maya Tihtiyas Attean

Objects and Power is an exhibition currently running at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the Maine College of Art and Design. The exhibition examines the systems surrounding collections – how history is told and shaped through acquisition and preparation of art, artifacts and texts. Risk of erasure, questions of ownership and the giving and withholding of value are all explored.

The Institute’s Director of Exhibitions, Iris Williamson, and one of the exhibition’s artists, Maya Tihtiyas Attean, are this week’s guests.

Participating artists include:

  • Morehshin Allahyari
  • Maya Tihtiyas Attean (member of the Penobscot Nation)
  • Samuel Levi Jones
  • SaraNoa Mark
  • Nyeema Morgan
  • Gala Porras-Kim
  • Michael Rakowitz
  • Sara Siestreem (Hanis Coos)
  • Stephanie Syjuco
  • William Villalongo

More about the exhibition, which runs through December 13, at meca.edu/ica.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall