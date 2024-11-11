© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, November 10: Mihae Lee

By Joe Boucher
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Mihae Lee - Artistic Director, Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

Host Joe Boucher speaks with Mihae Lee, Music Director of the Sebago Long Lake Music Festival. She first performed as a guest artist with the festival in 1995 and was named Music Director in 2016.

Festival concerts are performed on Tuesday evenings for five weeks from late July to early August at Deertrees Theater in Harrison, Maine.

Concerts from the 2024 festival will air on Maine Stage throughout the winter on Maine Public Classical.

The lineup for the 2025 festival will be announced in January.

