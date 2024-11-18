Sunday, November 17: Beautiful Blackbird

Jordia Benjamin

René Goddess

Beautiful Blackbird is a children’s book by Ashley Bryan that has inspired a whole suite of live events and programs across the autumn here in Maine. Among them - a children’s book festival, a stage play for young audiences and a concert adaptation for family audiences, called Beautiful Blackbird Live, coming up on November 23 in Westbrook.

This week, two guests walk us through all these Beautiful Blackbird activities – Jordia Benjamin, Executive Director of the Indigo Arts Alliance and René Goddess, a Portland-based theater artist who is Artistic Director of The Theater Ensemble of Color as well as the director of the stage play edition of Beautiful Blackbird.

The family-friendly concert adaptation, Beautiful Blackbird Live, presented by Portland Ovations and produced by the Alliance Theater of Atlanta, takes place on November 23 at 11am at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. For tickets and full details, go to portlandovations.org.

The companion production for young audiences of the stage play, Beautiful Blackbird, presented by the Children’s Museum & Theater of Maine, is touring around Maine through November. Details at kitetails.org.

More about the annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, at beautifulblackbird.com.