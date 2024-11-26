© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, November 24: The Ninth Night of Hannukah

By Heather McDougall
Published November 26, 2024 at 10:49 AM EST
A cartoon image of two children lighting a menorah.

Hannukah is coming up in several weeks and the Maine Jewish Museum is putting a fresh twist on the Festival of Lights this year with a family event, The Ninth Night of Hannukah: A Children’s Hanukkah Musical told through Storytelling, Singing and Movement, on Sunday, December 1 at 2:00 pm. The event is based on a book by Erica S. Perl, also titled The Ninth Night of Hannukah. Dawn LeRochelle, Executive Director, and Shelley Willcox, music educator, program leader and a docent at the museum, join us to tell us all about it.

Registration is required. More details at mainejewishmuseum.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall