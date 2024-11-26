Sunday, November 24: The Ninth Night of Hannukah

Hannukah is coming up in several weeks and the Maine Jewish Museum is putting a fresh twist on the Festival of Lights this year with a family event, The Ninth Night of Hannukah: A Children’s Hanukkah Musical told through Storytelling, Singing and Movement, on Sunday, December 1 at 2:00 pm. The event is based on a book by Erica S. Perl, also titled The Ninth Night of Hannukah. Dawn LeRochelle, Executive Director, and Shelley Willcox, music educator, program leader and a docent at the museum, join us to tell us all about it.

Registration is required. More details at mainejewishmuseum.org.