State of the Art

Sunday, February 16: Dr. Richard Nickerson

By Joe Boucher
Published February 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Dr. Richard Nickerson, Music Director, Maine Music Society

Dr. Richard Nickerson is in his 4th season as Artistic Director for the Maine Music Society. He has been Director of Choral Activities at Windham High School in Windham, Maine for the past 37 years where he conducts 2 choirs and teaches courses in music theory, guitar and music industry.

On Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9 The Maine Music Society will present  "Out of the Ashes - Music born of tragedy" featuring a world premiere work by composer Michael John Trotta at The Franco Center in Lewiston and dedicated to all affected by the October 2023 tragedy.

Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 2:00 pm
Franco Center at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston, ME

More details at mainemusicsociety.org.

State of the Art
Joe Boucher
Joe grew up in the quaint seaside village of Biddeford, Maine on the New England coast. His earliest career goals were to become a Beatle, Carl Yastrzemski, Norm Abram, Rick Steeves, Michael Palin, Gerry Cheevers, or Luke Skywalker. Somehow it all fits.
