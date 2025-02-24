Sunday, February 23: Conrad Tao

Back in 2013, pianist and composer Conrad Tao arrived with a bang with his debut album, Voyages. In that album, he signaled much of what we have enjoyed from him over the twelve years since – his intelligent, warm-hearted embrace of both contemporary and older works in the canon, as well as his own compositional voice and appetite for new technology.

On March 9, he will bring a colorful, Debussy-rich program to Portland’s Hannaford Hall, and he’ll have something extra in hand – a new kind of keyboard called the lumatone. Conrad joins us to discuss the upcoming concert and his ground-breaking work with the lumatone in this week’s edition of State of the Art.

More about the March 9 concert, presented by Portland Ovations, and his March 10 public masterclass, presented in partnership with the Osher School of Music, at portlandovations.org.

More about playing the lumatone at this post and about Conrad at conradtao.com.