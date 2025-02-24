Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, February 23: Conrad Tao

By Heather McDougall
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Conrad Tao at a piano
Brantley Gutierrez

Back in 2013, pianist and composer Conrad Tao arrived with a bang with his debut album, Voyages. In that album, he signaled much of what we have enjoyed from him over the twelve years since – his intelligent, warm-hearted embrace of both contemporary and older works in the canon, as well as his own compositional voice and appetite for new technology.

On March 9, he will bring a colorful, Debussy-rich program to Portland’s Hannaford Hall, and he’ll have something extra in hand – a new kind of keyboard called the lumatone. Conrad joins us to discuss the upcoming concert and his ground-breaking work with the lumatone in this week’s edition of State of the Art.

More about the March 9 concert, presented by Portland Ovations, and his March 10 public masterclass, presented in partnership with the Osher School of Music, at portlandovations.org.

More about playing the lumatone at this post and about Conrad at conradtao.com.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
