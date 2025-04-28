Sunday, April 27: Nathalie Joachim

Composer, flutist and vocalist Nathalie Joachim joins us to talk about her latest album Ki mou nou ye, a musical reflection on Haitian identity—both her own and the collective heritage. It serves as a fitting next chapter to her 2019 album, Fanm d’Ayiti, a tribute to the women of Haiti. She tells of the importance of her grandmother in her musical upbringing, her later studies at Julliard, and how both have informed the artistic and personal journey in the years that followed.

Portland Ovations presents Nathalie Joachim in concert on Thursday May 1, 7:00 pm at Aura in Portland, as part of the Seeing Resonance series, in partnership with Indigo Arts Alliance. In advance of this performance, an Artist Conversation with Nathalie will take place at Indigo Arts Alliance on Wednesday April 30, 7:00 pm.

More details at portlandovations.org.