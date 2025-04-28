Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, April 27: Nathalie Joachim

By Heather McDougall
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Composer, flutist and vocalist Nathalie Joachim joins us to talk about her latest album Ki mou nou ye, a musical reflection on Haitian identity—both her own and the collective heritage. It serves as a fitting next chapter to her 2019 album, Fanm d’Ayiti, a tribute to the women of Haiti. She tells of the importance of her grandmother in her musical upbringing, her later studies at Julliard, and how both have informed the artistic and personal journey in the years that followed.

Portland Ovations presents Nathalie Joachim in concert on Thursday May 1, 7:00 pm at Aura in Portland, as part of the Seeing Resonance series, in partnership with Indigo Arts Alliance. In advance of this performance, an Artist Conversation with Nathalie will take place at Indigo Arts Alliance on Wednesday April 30, 7:00 pm.

More details at portlandovations.org.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
