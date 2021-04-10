© 2021 Maine Public
UMaine Hockey Coach Red Gendron Dies Unexpectedly At 63

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published April 10, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
Red Gendron
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, Maine's new hockey coach, Red Gendron, poses at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine. Gendron, a Boston native who took over coaching the Black Bears in 2013, died after suffering a medical emergency Friday April 9, 2021, according to a spokesperson at the University of Maine. He was 63.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine says hockey coach Red Gendron has died unexpectedly at the age of 63.

Officials say the Boston native, who took over coaching the Black Bears in 2013, died Friday after suffering a medical emergency.

Gendron held many coaching positions over his career and was an assistant with the New Jersey Devils in 1994-95 when they won the Stanley Cup. He came to Maine after serving as assistant coach at UMass and associate coach at Harvard.

Maine's best season under Gendron ended early when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.

