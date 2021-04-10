UMaine Hockey Coach Red Gendron Dies Unexpectedly At 63

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine says hockey coach Red Gendron has died unexpectedly at the age of 63.

Officials say the Boston native, who took over coaching the Black Bears in 2013, died Friday after suffering a medical emergency.

Gendron held many coaching positions over his career and was an assistant with the New Jersey Devils in 1994-95 when they won the Stanley Cup. He came to Maine after serving as assistant coach at UMass and associate coach at Harvard.

Maine's best season under Gendron ended early when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.