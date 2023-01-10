Division III football will return to Maine Maritime Academy by 2025

Division III football will be returning to Maine Maritime Academy by 2025.

The school suspended its football program three years ago, in the midst of financial challenges caused by the pandemic.

But the college in Castine says that after raising more than half a million dollars, it plans to start the process of returning to varsity football over the next three years.

MMA says that it will play sub-varsity football in 2023 and 2024 before playing a full, 10-game season in the Commonwealth Coast Conference in 2025.

The conference will include several New England colleges, including Husson University and the University of New England.

Nearly half of the fundraising for the new program comes from the Harold Alfond Foundation.