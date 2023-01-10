© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Division III football will return to Maine Maritime Academy by 2025

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published January 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST
maine maritime football.JPG
Gabord Degre
/
BDN
Maine Maritime Academy's Matthew Rende scrambles for more yardage as Worcester State's Tyler Russell dives to tackle him during a 2009 game in Castine. There's an attempt to resurrect MMA's football program after it was suspended in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Division III football will be returning to Maine Maritime Academy by 2025.

The school suspended its football program three years ago, in the midst of financial challenges caused by the pandemic.

But the college in Castine says that after raising more than half a million dollars, it plans to start the process of returning to varsity football over the next three years.

MMA says that it will play sub-varsity football in 2023 and 2024 before playing a full, 10-game season in the Commonwealth Coast Conference in 2025.

The conference will include several New England colleges, including Husson University and the University of New England.

Nearly half of the fundraising for the new program comes from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

Tags
Sports Maine Maritime Academyfootball
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg