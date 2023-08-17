A Maine little league team is competing at the world series for the first time in nearly two decades. The first game for the Gray-New Gloucester Raymond Little League kicked off at 3:00 p.m. this afternoon in Pennsylvania. But in their hometowns, fans crowded into several watch parties to cheer them on.

By the time the game got underway, Birchwood Brewing in Gray was full with fans eager to cheer on the team of 10 to 12- year-olds.

Patty Wight / Maine Public Fans watch the Little League World Series baseball tournament from Birchwood Brewing in Gray, Maine.



Rich Peterson of New Gloucester said he’s watched many of their games this season and couldn’t miss this one.

“It’s unreal. It’s an amazing feeling, and now it’s this little town….it’s super exciting for our area," Peterson said.

The Gray-New Gloucester Raymond Little League team was undefeated in the New England region. They’re facing off against the Northeast Seattle team.

A win today means the team will go on to play another game of Monday. A loss moves them into the elimination bracket, where they compete Saturday at 2:00 p.m.