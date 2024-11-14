Hearts of Pine announce inaugural head coach

The Hearts of Pine, Portland's newest minor league soccer team have announced Bobby Murphy as their inaugural head coach.

Murphy comes to Portland from St. Louis minor league team and will serve as head coach as well as sporting director for the Hearts of Pine.

Murphy says being the inaugural coach for a club is a challenge but one he is ready for, especially in a city like Portland.

"For me this, this feels like a community in search of a club, not a club in search of a community, right? And so if that's the case, then let's deliver it. Let's get after it," Murphy said.

The Hearts of Pine will play in The United Soccer League in their League One division starting in March 2025.