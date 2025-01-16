A look inside Portland's early morning hockey league

It's still dark out at 6:30 in the morning but the skate sharpener at the William B. Troubh Ice arena in Portland is already at work.

It's about 10 minutes before puck drop for the American Portland Wednesday Hockey Association of America.

League founder Scott Rousseau says the long name, with two references to "America," is intentional.

"Everything is tongue in cheek, like, yes, we're a league, and we have jerseys and we make teams, but you're constantly fighting about the score, we're constantly ribbing each other," Rousseau says. "We're constantly taking it serious in a way that's not serious at all, because it's fun."

The puck has dropped, and the game is underway.

"We're down 4-2. What is going on out there?" Rousseau asks.

"The forwards aren't coming back to help. We're getting overrun back in the defensive zone, and Mikey sucks," league veteran, Smitty, answers.

The players are divided into two sides, one sporting cream colored jerseys, the other in blue. Each with nicknames stitched on the back: there's Bozo, Snoop, and The Judge.

"Bozo is my brother, because he's an absolute clown. Chris Ledwick is the judge, because he's a lawyer. Ben Fraser is Savoir Faire, because he has so much style and grace when he plays" Rousseau says.

Rebecca Conley / Maine Public Players sit on the bench during their morning game in Portland on Dec. 13, 2024.

Rousseau created the league more than 20 years ago after he tired of playing in adult pick up games that started too late at night. And he says the players were often overly aggressive. To keep the level of play high, Rousseau invited only skilled players to join. Most have collegiate experience and a few have seen action in the American or even National Hockey League. The higher skill levels mean players have more control of the puck and are less likely to do accidental damage.

"We're not going to take a slap shot when our friends are in in front of us. We're not going to shoot high and threaten to hit our goalie friend in the head. You know, we're going to be cautious of each other," Rousseau says.

At 7:50 the game ends, everyone shuffles off the ice debating who won. With no official referee, no score is recorded and everyone gives a different answer.

As they make their way to the locker room, I ask the players why they feel the draw to get up so early and exhaust themselves before having to spend a full day at their jobs.

"I haven't worked a day in my life," Kumpel says.

Rebecca Conley / Maine Public The players gather in the locker room after the game in Portland on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2024.

Mark Kumpel, now in his early 60s, played for the 1984 Olympic team, and went on to play nearly 300 games in the National Hockey League. He says the game is part of who he is.

"It's just what I do with my time. And come out here, put a smile on my face, have a few yucks and try not to get hurt," Kumpel says.

For league founder Rousseau, hockey is like a trip back to an earlier time.

"We're all 12 years old for two hours a week. And you fight about it was all sides, and you fight about the score, and you just, you just get to be a little kid again and do the thing that we all love to do the most," Rousseau says.

By 8:15, the guys have shed their skates, jerseys and their nicknames, and head off to work.