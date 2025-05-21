Colby College women's lacrosse in NCAA D3 Final Four for first time

For the first time, the Colby College women's lacrosse team is in the NCAA Division III Final Four.

The team set a new program record of 17 wins in a single season when they beat Wesleyan University 7-6 last Sunday.

They'll play their semifinal matchup against Middlebury College, who they lost to earlier this season, on Friday in Salem, Virginia.

If they win, they'll advance to the title match on Sunday, the day of Colby's Commencement.