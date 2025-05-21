Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Colby College women's lacrosse in NCAA D3 Final Four for first time

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published May 21, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT
The Colby College women's lacrosse team celebrates after their win.
Courtesy of Colby Athletics
The Colby College women's lacrosse team celebrates after their win against Wesleyan University 7-6 last Sunday.

For the first time, the Colby College women's lacrosse team is in the NCAA Division III Final Four.

The team set a new program record of 17 wins in a single season when they beat Wesleyan University 7-6 last Sunday.

They'll play their semifinal matchup against Middlebury College, who they lost to earlier this season, on Friday in Salem, Virginia.

If they win, they'll advance to the title match on Sunday, the day of Colby's Commencement.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
