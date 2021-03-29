Blizzard15

-
WASHINGTON - Maine U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King have sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency asking for funds to help…
GRAY, Maine -- For the second time in four days, Maine is getting hit with significant snow, although today's storm won't bring as much as Tuesday's.But…
BOSTON - Forecasters are watching two weather systems that may bring significant snow in the coming days as New Englanders are just digging out from a…
PORTLAND, Maine - Postal service is back online in most of Maine, where all post offices will be open in the aftermath of this week's blizzard.A…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's transportation grid is returning to normal as flights resume at the state's airports and snow plowing continues on its major…
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's utilities are reporting just a couple of dozen customers without power in the wake of a massive blizzard that left two feet or…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine residents are beginning to clean up after a powerful snow storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in some areas.While the snow has…
A blizzard warning remains in effect for Down East, Maine, where wind gusts of up to 60 miles an hour have been reported. Heavy snow continues for much of…
PORTLAND, Maine - Traveling by land, air and sea will remain difficult in Maine because of the blizzard.Bangor International Airport officials say it's…
AUGUSTA, Maine - More than 1,500 Maine residents and businesses are without power as a powerful snowstorm with high winds makes its way through the…