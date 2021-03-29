-
The next new passenger boat for Casco Bay Lines will run almost completely on electricity.U.S. Sen. Susan Collins Tuesday announced a $3.2 million federal…
Casco Bay Lines has received a $3.4 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The funding will be used to finish a third phase of…
PEAKS ISLAND, Maine - Maine residents are pushing back against a plan to build a new ferry that will travel to Peaks Island.The Portland Press Herald…
PORTLAND, Maine - The U.S. Coast Guard says it's issuing a notice of violation to a person who jumped off of a Casco Bay Lines ferry in the Fore River…