Residents ask regulators to intervene on vehicle rate increases for Peaks Island ferry

A few hundred people have signed onto a petition asking state regulators to delay vehicle rate increases for the ferry to Peaks Island.

Prices increases range between $10 and $100, depending on the season and day of the week. The lowest fare increase would go up from $36 to $46 for passholders who travel between Sunday and Wednesday throughout the year. For those who travel between Thursday and Saturday during the "peak season," passholders will pay $82.65.

General rates for vehicles will range between $70 and $170, depending on the season and day of the week.

Peaks Island resident Mary Lou Kendall said the new fares are "outrageous," especially for those who don't regularly commute to the mainland.

"They use that car to go in town and to date, once a week on the lower fare Wednesdays for $36, to go in and buy all the stuff they need," she said.

Officials with the Casco Bay Island Transit District said they do not believe an investigation is warranted. The increases, they said, are needed to bridge a shortfall in annual revenues.

"The shortfall is covered by federal grants," transit district officials said in a June 6 letter to the PUC . "The Board is concerned that the continuation of such grants is uncertain in the current political situation."

The rate changes are set to go into effect June 21, unless regulators agree to intervene.