Peaks Island ferry to increase vehicle rate for first time in 15 years

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published May 16, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT
A Casco bay Lines auto ferry travels from Portland, Maine, background, to Peaks Island, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A Casco bay Lines auto ferry travels from Portland, Maine, background, to Peaks Island, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

The Casco Bay Island Transit District Board of Directors voted 8-4 this morning to increase the vehicle rate for the ferry to Peaks Island for the first time in more than 15 years.

The changes will begin June 21, and increase prices by between $10 and $100, depending on various factors including the day of the week, and the time of year. The lowest fare would go from $36 to $46.

Jean Hoffman, Casco Bay Lines Finance Committee Chair, said the decision to increase fares comes after years of expenses outpacing revenues.

In 2023, Hoffman said Casco Bay Lines spent twice as much money as it took in and had a deficit of $4.5 million.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
