-
Following the release of new state health guidelines, Hollywood Slots Casino in Bangor is reopening Friday at noon, a day after the Oxford Casino reopened…
-
The Maine Ethics Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the 80 percent reduction of a $500,000 penalty against two backers of last year's…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A failed campaign to bring a third casino to Maine's York County cost about $146 for every vote in favor of the plan. The political…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine ethics commission is set to discuss its investigation into the financing of a failed, multimillion-dollar effort to build a…
-
The Maine Ethics Commission has delayed by a few days a decision on whether to penalize the campaign behind a casino proposed for York County. The…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Officials behind a campaign to bring a new casino to Maine have picked a campground and mobile home park as a potential site. The…
-
The two political action committees supporting and opposing the creation of a casino in York County have filed their first campaign finance reports. So…
-
A controversial casino campaign already under investigation by the state agency that enforces election laws is about to get a new level of scrutiny from…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Supporters of a failed referendum proposal to create a casino in southern Maine have dropped an appeal.Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Supporters of a proposal to create a casino in southern Maine spent $2.9 million on the failed effort, making it one of the most…