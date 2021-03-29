Clean Elections Act

-
Advocates for Maine's public campaign financing program say the court order that forced the LePage administration to release more than $1 million owed to…
-
Maine's publicly-financed candidates will finally be getting $1 million in campaign funds despite Republican Gov. Paul LePage's attempt to unilaterally…
-
Gov. Paul LePage says that he has not decided what his next step will be after a Maine Superior Court justice ordered the release of about $1.4 million in…
-
A Superior Court judge has ruled that the Maine Ethics Commission can distribute public campaign funds to Clean Elections candidates, even without the…
-
Two Republican state House candidates pleaded with the Maine Ethics Commission Wednesday to come up with a plan to fix a severe imbalance in the…
-
An attorney for Gov. Paul LePage will once again appear in a Maine courtroom Tuesday to defend the Governor's decision to hold up more than $1 million in…
-
Several candidates say the Maine governor's latest push to hold up over $1 million in budgeted public campaign funding "flies in the face of common sense"…
-
Update: Maine Citizens For Clean Elections File Suit Against LePageThe State Ethics Commission has crafted a short-term fix to sidestep a political logjam…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - One gubernatorial hopeful and 220 legislative candidates who are counting on public campaign funds are in limbo as Maine lawmakers argue…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Throughout the debate over Question 1, which was approved on Tuesday's statewide ballot, one major issue has been its funding…