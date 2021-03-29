Climate Change Institute

-
To better understand the forces and effects of climate change, National Geographic funded a mission last year to Mount Everest. The expedition was…
-
Atmospheric and oceanographic scientists are just as concerned as anyone about helping their friends and family, the nation and the world make it through…
-
All this week, Maine Public - and more than 250 other news outlets all around the world - are reporting stories on climate change as part of the "Covering…
-
BELFAST, Maine - The University of Maine is hosting an art exhibit called "The Art of Climate Science'' featuring works by faculty, staff and students at…
-
ORONO, Maine - A new report from the University of Maine highlights the effects of climate change being felt in Maine, such as intense precipitation…