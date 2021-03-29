Connor MacCalister

-
ALFRED, Maine — A Maine woman who pleaded guilty to fatally slashing a woman in a random attack in a supermarket is going to spend the rest of her life in…
-
ALFRED, Maine — The woman accused of stabbing and killing a victim at random in a Saco supermarket pleaded guilty to murder in York County Superior Court…
-
SACO, Maine - The lawyer for a 31-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in a Maine supermarket says he plans to plead guilty to murder.Police…
-
SACO, Maine - Family and friends of a Maine woman who was killed in a supermarket knife attack remembered her as the rock of a beloved family in the…
-
SACO, Maine - A man charged with stabbing a woman to death at a Shaw's supermarket in Saco did not enter a plea this afternoon at his first court…
-
ALFRED, Maine - A Maine man charged with killing a 59-year-old Saco woman in a supermarket did not enter a plea during his first court…
-
By Patrick Whittle and Alanna Durkin, The Associated Press SACO, Maine - Police say the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a mother of five in a Maine…
-
By Patrick Whittle and Alanna Durkin, The Associated Press SACO, Maine - Investigators are working to determine what motivated a 31-year-old woman to stab…
-
SACO, Maine- Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a knife attack at a supermarket in southern Maine.State police spokesman Stephen…