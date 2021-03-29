-
State wildlife biologists use the harvesting of female deer to manage population numbers. A proposal that would allow Maine hunters to take more does this…
Maine deer hunters scored their highest annual harvest in a decade during last year's hunting season, and state wildlife regulators say those numbers…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine hunters might once again see a major bump in the number of deer they are allowed to harvest. The state has about 200,000…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife has decided to approve an increase in "any deer'' hunting permits. There will be more…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine wildlife officials are collecting the last of the applications to participate in the state's upcoming antlerless deer hunting…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine is announcing the recipients of its "any deer'' hunting permits on its website.The state Department of Inland Fisheries and…