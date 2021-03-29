Dr. Jan Kippax

-
An embattled Lewiston dentist and oral surgeon who has been the subject of dozens of complaints about patient health and safety is now fighting…
-
The Maine Board of Dental Practice has dismissed the remaining allegations against a Lewiston dentist who was accused of putting the health and safety of…
-
Friday the Maine Board of Dental Practice voted unanimously to send the case of a Lewiston dentist who is accused of putting patient health and safety in…
-
The Maine Board of Dental Practice voted Friday to table a request to renew the license of a Lewiston dentist who, last year, faced nearly 200 complaints…
-
A Lewiston dentist who had his license temporarily suspended earlier this year is practicing again.The Maine Board of Dental Practice suspended Dr. Jan…