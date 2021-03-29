Dr. Mark Flomenbaum

-
Maine's chief medical examiner says the results of a review of three complaints against his office inspires him to continue to lead the office in way that…
After conducting a review of complaints made against the state's chief medical examiner, the Maine office of the Attorney General says it is standing by…
BANGOR, Maine - A state lawmaker is taking exception to the macabre humor that Maine's chief medical examiner used in an old job posting. The 2017 posting…
Independent state lawmaker Jeffrey Evangelos has asked the Maine attorney general’s office to review a contested finding in the death of a Massachusetts…
Maine’s medical examiner’s office has been named one of the best in the country. The pronouncement from the National Association of Medical Examiners came…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Over the past two months, the state medical examiner says five babies in Maine have died, and their deaths have been directly related to…