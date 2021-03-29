Finding A Way

-
A new report from the Cutler Institute at the University of Southern Maine's Muskie School of Public Service is taking a closer look at how school…
Maine has received more than $3 million in federal grant funding to study youth homelessness and find new strategies to address the problem.Chris…
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Maine youth ages 10 to 24, and the rate of suicides among Maine's youth is higher than the national…
“I crashed at friends’ houses for a while. It was a job to find a place to sleep. I slept under bridges, slept in my car when I could...it was, really,…
The John T. Gorman Foundation says Maine should do a better job of helping at-risk teens complete the transition from adolescence to adulthood.In a report…