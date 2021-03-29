-
BANGOR, Maine - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has upheld a ruling by the state's Board of Environmental Protection to reject a $100 million wind power…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission has decided to reconsider proposals for two wind power projects it had previously initially…
A Midwest solar power company, and its subsidiary, are joining forces to acquire First Wind, in a deal valued at roughly $2.4 billion. Boston-based First…
A Maine wildlife science research center is receiving $1.1 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Energy to help answer some of the unknowns about…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Maine regulators have once again approved a deal that gave Canadian utility Emera a stake in First Wind.The state Supreme Court in…
First Wind says it will appeal the state's denial of a permit for a 16-turbine development in the Downeast Lakes region.The company will argue before the…
One of the lead opponents of a wind energy joint venture has reversed its opposition to the project, and says it's OK to go ahead under certain…