PORTLAND, Maine - A landlord who was sent to jail in the wake of a deadly house fire in Maine has been released just before the anniversary of the…
The Maine Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of Portland landlord Gregory Nisbet, who was convicted of a code violation after a fire at one of his…
PORTLAND, Maine - A landlord sentenced to jail time following a fire that killed six people in Maine has filed an appeal that cites a vague fire safety…
PORTLAND, Maine - A landlord who was convicted following a fatal fire in Maine is due to file a brief in his appeals case. Gregory Nisbet was convicted of…
PORTLAND, Maine — The lawyer for a Portland landlord convicted of violations following a deadly apartment fire is running short on time to continue his…
PORTLAND, Maine - Some Southern Maine landlords say they are shocked by a 90-day jail sentence handed to Gregory Nisbet for a code violation related to…
Portland landlord Gregory Nisbet has been acquitted of manslaughter in the deaths of six people who died in a fire at his Noyes Street property two years…
Gregory Nisbet’s fate is now in a judge’s hands.Nisbet faces 6 counts of manslaughter in the deaths of six Portland tenants in a fire at a building he…
PORTLAND, Maine - The owner of a Portland apartment building where six people died in a fire is due back in court on Nov. 20.Gregory Nisbet pleaded not…
PORTLAND, Maine - A Portland landlord has been indicted on six counts of manslaughter in connection with a fire that killed six young adults last…