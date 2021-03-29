Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project

-
Maine immigrant advocates are praising the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday that rejected the Trump Administration's effort to end the Deferred Action for…
Immigrant advocacy groups in Maine say that the Trump administration's expansion of the "public charge" rule due to take effect Oct. 15 is having a…
PORTLAND, Maine - A Trump administrative directive to shift federal resources from Boston and Newark, New Jersey, could increase delays for asylum seekers…
PORTLAND, Maine - The city of South Portland is lending a hand to neighboring Portland, which is dealing with an influx of hundreds of asylum seekers from…
Portland voters won’t get to decide this fall on whether to allow non-citizen legal residents to vote in the city’s local elections. The Portland City…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine residents are joining with members of the state's immigrant community to rally for the rights of non-native Americans. The rally…