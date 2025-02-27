Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Business, legal experts offer advice to Maine employers navigating federal immigration changes

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:05 PM EST
A help wanted sign in Presque Isle in 2022.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
A help wanted sign in Presque Isle in 2022.

Business and legal experts in Maine are offering employers some help in understanding what sudden changes in immigration law will mean for them and their workers.

During a virtual information session hosted by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce today, chamber president Patrick Woodcock acknowledged that some business owners are concerned about the sweeping impact of new policies.

"I've been informed by employers that potential changes could affect a majority of employees. This could have significant ramifications for our state, in a state [where] we have fundamental concerns with our long term demographic projections," he said.

Sue Roche, with the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, said there's a large number of immigrants in Maine with pending cases, or who came through temporary programs, who could be at risk of losing legal status.

"And this is, you know, probably more of your employees than you may realize," Roche said. "This is where a lot of advocacy will need to be coming into effect, to try to make sure that our congressional delegation, and the government authorities, understand the impact this would have in Maine."

Roche and others stressed the importance of making sure employees understand their rights, and that employers have a plan for interacting with immigration enforcement agents.
Tags
Business and Economy Immigrants in MaineMaine State Chamber of CommerceImmigrant Legal Advocacy Project
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider