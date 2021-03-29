Jan Kippax

-
An embattled Lewiston dentist and oral surgeon who has been the subject of dozens of complaints about patient health and safety is now fighting…
-
Friday the Maine Board of Dental Practice voted unanimously to send the case of a Lewiston dentist who is accused of putting patient health and safety in…
-
The Maine Board of Dental Practice last week decided against taking disciplinary action against a Lewiston dentist who faced dozens of complaints from…
-
The Maine Board of Dental Practice has found in favor of a Lewiston dentist accused of putting the health and safety of his patients in immediate…
-
The case against a Lewiston dentist accused of putting the health and safety of his patients in immediate jeopardy is significantly weaker than it was a…
-
The fate of a Lewiston dentist accused of putting the health and safety of his patients in jeopardy likely won’t be known for several months.On Friday,…
-
A Lewiston dentist whose license was suspended due to multiple complaints could resume practice this week. A disciplinary hearing has been postponed till…