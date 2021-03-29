-
Astronaut and Caribou-native Jessica Meir will join a team of 17 other astronauts as part of a new NASA initiative to put people on the moon.“It is really…
-
Students across the state on Monday got to talk with two astronauts from Maine who are aboard the International Space Station. York native Chris Cassidy…
-
Maine native Chris Cassidy is among three astronauts docking at the International Space Station as part of Expedition 63. The new crew members are joining…
-
BANGOR, Maine - The Challenger Learning Center is ensuring that Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy heads into space with well-wishes from his home state. The…
-
Two astronauts aboard the International Space Station made their fourth foray outside the spacecraft to prolong the lifespan of a cosmic ray detector.
-
Maine astronaut Jessica Meir is scheduled to take two spacewalks over the next couple of weeks to upgrade batteries that store power generated by…
-
As families across the country tuck into roast turkey and stuffing, 220 miles overhead, Maine astronaut Jessica Meir and crewmates are having a freeze…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Caribou native on the International Space Station has had a high-flying chat with another Caribou native. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins…
-
Specially developed mice from the Maine-based Jackson Laboratory will be heading into space next month.On its website, the lab says the 40 day mission to…
-
It will be a first: come next April, two astronauts from Maine will be in space at the same time. NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy, who considers York,…