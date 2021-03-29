-
After more than two decades as a Maine Supreme Court justice, Leigh Saufley is embarking on a new phase of her legal career as the dean of the University…
Maine Chief Justice Leigh Saufley will step down from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court and take over as dean of the University of Maine School of Law…
The Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court is calling for a pay increase for judges in the state.Chief Justice Leigh Saufley told members of…
In her annual State of the Judiciary speech, Maine Chief Justice Leigh Saufley called for additional funds for the courts, but is also asking legislators…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's Republican governor will not administer the oath of office to lawmakers at their ceremonial swearing-in ceremony.Gov. Paul…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Chief Justice Leigh Saufley says it's a "tragedy'' that judges face a lack of sentencing options when it comes to teen…
In an unexpected announcement, Maine's chief justice says that in the future state court records will be available to the public online. Chief Justice…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's chief justice used her annual address to lawmakers to divulge that she's battled breast cancer. Supreme Court Chief Justice Leigh…
PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine court system took a step toward the implementation of an electronic case filing network on Tuesday when a contract with Tyler…
Chief Justice Leigh Saufley says Maine needs more alternatives to incarceration if the state wants to stem the rising numbers of drug prosecutions that…