-
The MDI Biological Laboratory has received a $160,000 grant to monitor arsenic in well water.More than half of Maine homes get their drinking water from…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - A non-profit research institution in Maine is receiving a grant of almost $18 million to support its biomedical research and research…
-
An MDI Biological Laboratory scientist's work on wounds is getting federal funding from the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Vicki Losick is getting…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - The president of MDI Biological Laboratory says he will step down from the post in July 2018, when his term ends.The biological…
-
How can I live longer? That’s the big question for many people — and one of the answers may rest in a millimeter-long, dirt-dwelling roundworm.Researchers…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A common tropical fish may hold secrets that could help reduce the effects of heart disease, and now researchers are a step closer to…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - Leaders in the field of regenerative medicine are at the MDI Biological Laboratory in Bar Harbor this weekend. They're taking part in…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A coalition of business, academic, political and community leaders today launched a campaign to support one of the bond proposals on…