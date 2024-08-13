A new grant will help expand a biomedical training network to more Maine colleges

A statewide network that provides biomedical training to college students is expanding, through a new $19.4 million federal grant.

The network — known as the Maine IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (Maine INBRE) — supplies equipment, research and training to hundreds of students across more than a dozen institutions. The new grant will renew program funding and add USM, the University of Maine at Augusta, and the MaineHealth Institute for Research.

Dr. Hermann Haller, the president of the MDI Biological Laboratory, said the latest grant for the network will help bolster the workforce for Maine's growing life sciences industry.

"So we are forming and educating the workforce for the newly founded, or new institutions within Maine, where they can work in the future," Haller said.

The laboratory expects the grant to support more than 250 students annually, over the next five years. The organization said that one goal of the new award is to reach out to underserved communities, and hold "listening tours" to discuss their specific health concerns.

"We are reaching out to different populations, so we try to be diverse, and that's part of INBRE. But it also helps us to be better in science, because a diverse research group is better," Haller said.

Several other University of Maine System campuses are already in the network, as well as Southern Maine Community College, College of the Atlantic, the University of New England, and Colby, Bates and Bowdoin Colleges.