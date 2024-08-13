© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

A new grant will help expand a biomedical training network to more Maine colleges

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:26 PM EDT
Two women in lab coats looking at a computer screen with microscope results on it
University of Maine

A statewide network that provides biomedical training to college students is expanding, through a new $19.4 million federal grant.

The network — known as the Maine IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (Maine INBRE) — supplies equipment, research and training to hundreds of students across more than a dozen institutions. The new grant will renew program funding and add USM, the University of Maine at Augusta, and the MaineHealth Institute for Research.

Dr. Hermann Haller, the president of the MDI Biological Laboratory, said the latest grant for the network will help bolster the workforce for Maine's growing life sciences industry.

"So we are forming and educating the workforce for the newly founded, or new institutions within Maine, where they can work in the future," Haller said.

The laboratory expects the grant to support more than 250 students annually, over the next five years. The organization said that one goal of the new award is to reach out to underserved communities, and hold "listening tours" to discuss their specific health concerns.

"We are reaching out to different populations, so we try to be diverse, and that's part of INBRE. But it also helps us to be better in science, because a diverse research group is better," Haller said.

Several other University of Maine System campuses are already in the network, as well as Southern Maine Community College, College of the Atlantic, the University of New England, and Colby, Bates and Bowdoin Colleges.
Tags
Science and Technology MDI Biological Laboratory
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg