Hundreds of Maine seniors have been on a wait list in recent years to receive Meals on Wheels. Gov. Janet Mills' proposed state budget doesn't address the…
There are more than 100 people in Maine on a waitlist to receive Meals on Wheels. The actual need is likely much greater, according to advocates, and the…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage has vetoed Meals on Wheels funding as a line item in the proposed state budget.The executive director of the Maine…
LEWISTON, Maine - Meals on Wheels programs across the U.S. and in Maine are scrambling to meet demand after an unexpected cut in federal funding. Maine…
LEWISON, Maine - Meals on Wheels in Lewiston has been doing double and triple duty over the past week to deliver multiple meals to recipients to last…