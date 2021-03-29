-
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell capped off a week-long celebration of the National Park Service with a visit to the nation’s newest national monument:…
-
Predictably, reactions have been mixed in Millinocket and neighboring East Millinocket, the towns involved in the monument debate over the past several…
-
It began as a day for invited speakers to denounce a proposed national monument in the Katahdin region and closed with a decisive show of support from…
-
MILLINOCKET, Maine - The director of the National Park Service is in Maine today to listen to concerns about the possible designation of 90,000 acres of…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin is calling for a congressional field hearing to be held in Maine's Katahdin region, as the debate…
-
By Nick Sambides Jr., Bangor Daily NewsAUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage reiterated his opposition to a proposed North Woods national monument Thursday…
-
The director of the National Park Service will come to Maine later this month to gauge support for possible presidential designation of privately owned…
-
PATTEN, Maine - Residents of a small town in northern Maine say they are opposed to the creation of a national monument or national park in the Katahdin…
-
BOSTON - Environmental conservationists dealt a blow by President Barack Obama's decision not to create a national monument in the Atlantic Ocean say they…
-
The White House says a request to permanently protect an underwater mountain in the Gulf of Maine is not under consideration.The request to designate…